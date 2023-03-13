When Does the Snow Start? Here's Boston's Updated Nor'easter Forecast

A powerful Nor’easter will impact the region beginning later Monday afternoon and evening.

Snow Monday? The precipitation will start and end as snow in interior areas. At the coast, rain begins around dinnertime and becomes heavy through the evening.

Temperatures Monday: Highs in the lower and middle 40s.

NBC10 Boston A graphic showing what to expect for Tuesday's nor'easter.

Tuesday forecast: Overnight, rain continues heavily near the coast, while interior areas continue to pile on heavy wet snow. Expect lows in the upper 30s near the water to around freezing inland. Rain will change to snow for all locations throughout the day.

Trucks were seen early Monday morning lining up at the salt pile in Chelsea, Massachusetts, as crews gear up for the storm.

Which commutes are impacted? The worst conditions should coincide with the Tuesday commute home from work. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s along the coast by evening, allowing snow to accumulate. The interior will drop into the upper 20s as snow continues to fall.

When will snow stop? Snow will wind down early on Wednesday morning, with lingering snow showers into the middle of the day. Peeks of sunshine are possible by the afternoon, and highs will reach around 40.

Wind gusts, flooding: Winds will become gusty at the coastline overnight Monday into Tuesday. Gusty winds are likely to lead to widespread power outages along the coast. Gusts late Tuesday will hit around 60-70 mph on the Cape. Coastal flooding and large surf are a concern as well.

NBC10 Boston What we know will happen in the nor'easter hitting the Boston area Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

❄️💨☔️NOR’EASTER IMPACTS ACROSS THE AREA. Not only Snow concerns. WIDESPREAD power outages likely ⚡️. Heavy wet snow, winds to 70 mph. Full forecast: @NBC10Boston @NECN #bostonweather pic.twitter.com/AyZvBhg9Gw — Justin Godynick NBC (@JGodynick) March 13, 2023

Snow totals: As much as 1-2 feet of snow will fall well into interior Massachusetts, in areas with elevation. As little as an inch or two of snow is likely towards the Cape and Islands. The city of Boston sees either side of 8 inches of snowfall.

Here's a map of what to expect across New England:

NBC10 Boston A map showing expected snowfall totals by Wednesday across New England.

Quieter conditions are likely by Thursday and St. Patrick’s Day as temperatures moderate to near 50.