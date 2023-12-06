Temperatures remain chilly on Wednesday. Here's when things will start to warm up

Snow showers around Wednesday morning and early afternoon South Shore. For most other areas you can expect a passing flurry or quick snow shower through the afternoon, but this will not be too heavy or widespread.

Later in the day, folks in northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire might even catch a glimpse of the sun as skies clear out but chilly temperatures remain. Temperatures are staying chilly Wednesday and Thursday.

Most spots will hang around the mid-30s, but a lucky few might reach the upper 30s. Thursday, we're back to sunshine, and things start to warm up on Friday with more sunny weather in store.

The start of the weekend is looking brighter and milder.

Expect temperatures in the low 50s for many spots but keep an eye out for our next weather system that comes in on Sunday. A strong cold front will push over Monday. Before it arrives, we'll notice the wind picking up, and heavy rain is on the way.

This combination of rain and wind might stick around into early Monday, but the timing is a bit up in the air with the latest model runs.

We'll get more specific in the coming days, stay with NBC10 Boston for updates.