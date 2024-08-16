How much longer will wildfire smoke obscure Massachusetts' air?

Wildfire smoke continues to sit in the sky above New England. This is why our sunrises and sunsets have been muted lately.

They will continue to be muted, with an orange tint to the sun, through at least Saturday.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

With the smoke getting so thick, our air quality is "unhealthy" Friday and Saturday. So anyone with respiratory ailments should limit activates outside if it is bothersome.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Hot, dry, and windy days are becoming more common because of human-caused climate change. Meteorologist Chase Cain explains how that’s allowing wildfires to burn more land much earlier in wildfire season.

Other than the hazy sun, we stay mainly dry, with highs in the 80s inland, 70s at the coast due to an east breeze.

An isolated pop up shower is possible through sunset in the mountains.

Friday night’s lows drop to the 50s and low 60s for another comfy night.

Humidity still isn’t too bad Sunday, as we see highs in the 80s. And more 80s to 70s at the coast will be expected for Sunday.

The rain chances hold off Saturday, with increasing clouds into Sunday. Even Sunday begins dry, with showers increasing in western New England late in the day.

More rain heads in for Monday into Tuesday, with an onshore flow and temps in the mid 70s.

Hurricane Ernesto moves over Bermuda Friday into Saturday and will head north, then northeast into the northern Atlantic. The upper level jet and surface cold front Sunday into Monday will scoop away the hurricane and keep it from making landfall in the Northeast or in the Canadian Maritimes.

But the beaches will see rough surf and rip currents Saturday through early next week.