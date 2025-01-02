Massachusetts

Strong wind gusts not letting up in Boston, and cold is blowing in

You can explore past and future wind speeds around the area with our interactive weather map below

By Sydney Welch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Strong winds are blowing across southern New England Thursday, with gusts between 45-55 mph, especially in higher areas and along the coast.

The winds are caused by a strong low pressure system near Canada. They will gradually ease Thursday evening, though a few spots could see even stronger gusts before 10 p.m., but it will remain breezy overnight and into Friday.

The feels like temperatures overnight will be in the teens and low 20s, while actual lows dip to 30 degrees.

Most of New England is under a wind advisory through 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.
NBC10 Boston
Most of New England is under a wind advisory through 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.
Temperatures across the Boston area will feel like they're in the teens or low 20s early on the morning of Friday, Jan. 2, 2025.
NBC10 Boston
Temperatures across the Boston area will feel like they're in the teens or low 20s early on the morning of Friday, Jan. 2, 2025.

You can explore past and future wind speeds around the area with our interactive weather map below — tap the button at the bottom right and select the layer Wind Speed.

The weekend will bring colder weather, with daytime highs in the 20s to 30s and overnight lows in the teens. It will stay dry, but blustery conditions are possible, especially on Saturday.

Early next week, a storm system passing south of the area might bring a small chance of light snow to parts of southern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. Right now, accumulation looks minimal.

Weather systems that could bring snow to the Boston area on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
NBC10 Boston
Weather systems that could bring snow to the Boston area on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

Highs will be flirting with the freezing mark through next week with lows between 15 and 20 degrees.

