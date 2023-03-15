Winds Still Gusting After Nor'easter Drops Up to 3 Feet of Snow in Parts of New England

Well, Mother Nature certainly saved the best for last this season. An epic storm dropped 2 to 3 FEET of snow across parts of western and central Massachusetts, and from southern Vermont to southern New Hampshire.

Snowfall amounts dropped off considerably toward the coast (with a tiny .2 inches at Logan Airport), but we made up for it with rain, with some areas picking up over 3 inches of rain!

In the wake of our storm, the winds are still blowing. As the sun pokes out, the air will become more turbulent, and gusts could top 40 mph at times. Thankfully, the melting will be furious in the sun, alleviating some of the stress on the trees and power lines. The sun also boosts us to the low 40s by afternoon. We’ll boost that a little more Thursday as the sun gets the upper hand over the clouds. Highs will approach 50 in many spots by afternoon.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

We’re still somewhat mild on St. Patrick’s Day, but there will be more clouds and a chance for a few (very) late day showers. Those showers may carry over to Saturday, but we’re still in the 50s, and there’s more bright weather developing by afternoon.

School Closings on Wednesday

Dozens of school districts across New England either called off, delayed, or shifted to online classes on Wednesdays, as many communities dig out of the significant snowfall.