Wintery Blast Arrives in New England This Week, Bringing Snow to Some Areas

The tide has definitely turned.

This week features below normal temperatures and an introduction to winter in some parts of New England. In fact, Sunday night, the far northern part of Maine was blanketed with several inches of snow from a departing storm system. Across southern New England, the day dawns bright but chilly.

Cold, dense air is flowing in throughout New England, driving down dew points into the teens and 20s (recall they were in the upper 60s on Saturday). This will make the cold feel bone-chilling by Tuesday and set the stage for some wintry precipitation Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Our storm is traveling across the Southern Plains Monday and overnight. Light snow/mix/showers spread in from the west after midnight Tuesday night and spill into Wednesday morning. The track of the storm is across the Islands, which in midwinter could spell lots of snow, but thanks to the marginal temps and LOTS of warming in the middle atmosphere, SOME may see a brief spell of snow then a switch to rain. In Greater Boston, along both shores and even through Metrowest, this should predominately be all rain. The exceptions (there are ALWAYS exceptions) will be throughout central Massachusetts and parts of southern New Hampshire.

It’s here that the cold will be a little more tenacious, and hang on a little deeper into Wednesday. Towns and cities like Gardner, Orange, Fitchburg, Jaffrey, Leominster and Worcester. With cold at the surface and warmer air aloft, our concerns aren’t snow, but ice. Some slick spots are possible in those communities through Wednesday morning. Salt trucks will be rolling Wednesday morning AND Wednesday night with the refreeze.

Chilly air follows the storm, but also plenty of quiet. That is, until we get to Sunday, with another POSSIBLE storm looming.

Have a great week!