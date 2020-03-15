No Patient Visitations Across Cape Cod Healthcare Systems

Visitors will not be allowed to see patients at any Cape Cod Healthcare location as of Sunday afternoon. The order was effective immediately at noon.

President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare Michael K. Lauf said the decision to no longer allow hospital visitors was to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The first case of the virus was confirmed in Barnstable County on Friday.

Visitors will not be allowed into the following locations:

· Cape Cod Hospital

· Falmouth Hospital

· Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod

· CCHC Laboratory Services

· Bourne Outpatient Center

· Fontaine Outpatient Center

· Rogers Outpatient Center

· Stoneman Outpatient Center

· Wilkens Outpatient Medical Complex

· Oppenheim Medical Building

· Strawberry Hill Medical Building

· Clark Cancer Center

· Davenport Mugar Cancer Center

· Heritage at Falmouth

· JML Care Center

· Centers for Behavioral Health

· Medical Affiliates of Cape Cod

Exceptions will be made for end of life, maternity deliveries and one parent or legal guardian per minor child who is a patient.

Lauf said in a release the order is to “protect the health and safety of our patients, staff, and physicians.”

