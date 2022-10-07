Who We Are
NBC10 Boston (WBTS) delivers viewers in the Greater Boston area, southern New Hampshire and northeastern Massachusetts NBC’s award-winning daytime, primetime and late night signature programs, local breaking news and information. The station features the most accurate weather in the region, with First Alert Weather and an exclusive 10-day forecast. Additionally, NBC10 Boston features the market’s only daily live lifestyle program, “The Hub Today.” The station’s investigative units, NBC10 Boston Responds and The Investigators, answer local consumer inquiries and shine a light on questionable practices. NBC10 Boston’s news coverage and content is also delivered to viewers on the go through its dedicated website NBC10Boston.com, a customized mobile app, a variety of OTT channels and via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Snapchat. The station has been awarded eight Edward R. Murrow awards since its launch, including for Overall Excellence and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Through accurate, engaging and meaningful storytelling, NBC10 Boston is committed to connecting viewers with the stories that matter to them, that represent them and that speak to them in a way that is real and authentic. NBC10 Boston promises the viewer to deliver “News Worthy of You.”
Our Story
NBC10 Boston launched in January 2017 and was broadcast from studios in Newton, Massachusetts. In 2019, the station moved into the brand new, state-of-the-art NBCU Boston Media Center, a custom-built facility in Needham, Massachusetts, which is now home to NBC10 Boston, NBC Sports Boston, NECN and Telemundo Boston. The stations are part of the NBCUniversal Local Owned Stations.
Contact Us
Address
189 B St.
Needham, MA 02494
Phone
617-630-5000
Feedback form
Submit a News Tip
Email
Phone: 617-630-5025
NBC10 Boston Responds
Phone: 888-521-63979
Submit a consumer complaint online
NBC 10 Investigators
Phone: 833-NBC-TIPS
Email | Online submissions
Send us photos or videos
Email
Where to Find Us
NBC10 Boston delivers weather, news, sports and information across our main broadcast channel, here at NBC10Boston.com, on the NBC10 Boston app, over multiple streaming platforms, through newsletters and on social media.
Our regular weekday schedule:
4:30 a.m. - 7 a.m. — NBC10 Boston News Today
11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. — NBC10 Boston Now
11:30 a.m. - noon — The Hub Today
4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. — NBC10 Boston News
7 p.m. -7:30 p.m. — NBC10 Boston News
11 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. — NBC10 Boston News at 11
iOS & Android News Apps
Our free apps connect you with top local stories and weather, breaking news, live TV and award-winning investigative journalism.
You can download the app for iOS here or for Android here.
Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku TV
To add the app, open your device and search for "NBC10 Boston."
FAST Channels
You can also find our FAST channels streaming on Peacock, Samsung TV+ and Roku.
NBC10 Boston News on Roku TV
- Turn on your Roku device
- Use one of the following access points:
- Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR
- Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down to Channel 140 and select Live TV
NBC Boston News on Peacock
With NBC Boston News on Peacock, you can watch local news 24 hours a day and seven days a week — for free!
- First, go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone and Android.
- Then, click on the “channels” tab in the app.
- Scroll through the channels to NBC Boston News.
NBC10 Boston News on Samsung TV+
Samsung TV+ is available on certain Samsung devices. To watch NBC10 Boston on Samsung TV+ on your Samsung mobile device, download the app in the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store. To watch on your Samsung TV, navigate to the app bar on the bottom of your screen.
See the full list of national and local news channels available!
Amazon Alexa
- Enable news updates on your Amazon Echo device by going to More -> Settings -> News
- Edit the "Flash Briefing"
- Search for and enable "NBC10 Boston"
- Say, “Alexa, what’s my flash briefing?” to hear updates
or you can click here to enable the skill.
Podcasts
You can find our award-winning podcasts on Art 19.
To find NBC10 Boston on Apple Podcasts, open the app and search "NBC10 Boston."
Youtube and Youtube TV
You can find more of our great content on our Youtube channel. We're also available to stream on Youtube TV!
Our Leadership
Chris Wayland, President/General Manager
Aaron Thomas, Vice President of Sales
Annie Peters, Vice President of Sales
Kirsten Wolff, Vice President of News
Keith Barbaria, Vice President of Technology & Operations
Marc Fortier, Vice President of Digital
Laura Gremelsbacker, Vice President of Marketing and Branding
Maggie Baxter, Vice President of Programming
Meet the news team
First Alert Weather
Our First Alert Weather team, headed by Chief Meteorologist Matt Noyes, offers Boston's Most Accurate Forecast, a distinction certified by independent television weather forecast verification company WeatheRate. Whether receiving weather updates on air, customized forecasts on our NBC10 Boston apps or in-depth reporting on weather-related stories, viewers can count on the First Alert Weather team to stay informed and prepared.
Our Meteorologists
Recent Awards & Recognition
NBC10 Boston won the following 2022 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.
- Overall Excellence
- Digital: “A Go-To Source for Every Kind of Local News”
- Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: “Where I’m Really From”
- Podcast: Mom2Mom: “What is Mom Rage”
NBC10 Boston received a total of 10 regional Emmys from the The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Boston/New England Chapter in 2022.
INVESTIGATIVE
To Catch A Contractor
Ryan Kath, Reporter
Leslie Gaydos, Reporter
Aaron Strader, Photographer
James O'Halloran, Photographer
Dan Ferrigan, Photographer
Lauren Kleciak, Editor
Erica Jorgensen, Executive Producer
REPORTER -- INVESTIGATIVE
Ryan Kath, Reporter NBC10 Boston Investigators
DOCUMENTARY (TIE)
Restaurants Remade
Raymond Fuschetti, Producer/Photographer/Editor
Barry Littlefield, Director Of Photography
Leo Ruiz, Executive Producer
James O'Halloran, Photographer
Aaron Strader, Photographer
Mike Gearin, Aerial Video
AND
Chinatown Massacre
Shira Stoll, Producer
Ryan Kath, Reporter
Aaron Strader, Photographer
Jim Haddadin, Producer
SOCIETAL CONCERNS NEWS
Crisis at Mass & Cass
Jason Solowski, Producer
James O'Halloran, Photographer
LIFESTYLE
DIY Kitchen Renovation
Anna Rossi, Host/Producer
Michelle Weber, Producer
JR Black, Editor
Barry Littlefield, Photographer
AJ Rossi, Photographer
HEALTH/MEDICAL -- LONG FORM CONTENT
Gift of Hope
Charlene Bert, Producer/Executive Producer
Colton Bradford, Host
Barry Littlefield, Editor
EDITOR NEWS -- NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT
James O'Halloran Edit Composite
James O'Halloran, Editor NBC10 Boston
LIVE NEWS PRODUCER (TIE)
NBC10 Boston News Producer Alyssa Jewell, News Producer NBC10 Boston
POLITICS/GOVERNMENT NEWS
NBC10 Investigators: Taxpayer Money and Government Accountability
Ryan Kath, Reporter
James O'Halloran, Photographer