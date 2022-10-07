Who We Are

NBC10 Boston (WBTS) delivers viewers in the Greater Boston area, southern New Hampshire and northeastern Massachusetts NBC’s award-winning daytime, primetime and late night signature programs, local breaking news and information. The station features the most accurate weather in the region, with First Alert Weather and an exclusive 10-day forecast. Additionally, NBC10 Boston features the market’s only daily live lifestyle program, “The Hub Today.” The station’s investigative units, NBC10 Boston Responds and The Investigators, answer local consumer inquiries and shine a light on questionable practices. NBC10 Boston’s news coverage and content is also delivered to viewers on the go through its dedicated website NBC10Boston.com, a customized mobile app, a variety of OTT channels and via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Snapchat. The station has been awarded eight Edward R. Murrow awards since its launch, including for Overall Excellence and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Through accurate, engaging and meaningful storytelling, NBC10 Boston is committed to connecting viewers with the stories that matter to them, that represent them and that speak to them in a way that is real and authentic. NBC10 Boston promises the viewer to deliver “News Worthy of You.”

Our Story

NBC10 Boston launched in January 2017 and was broadcast from studios in Newton, Massachusetts. In 2019, the station moved into the brand new, state-of-the-art NBCU Boston Media Center, a custom-built facility in Needham, Massachusetts, which is now home to NBC10 Boston, NBC Sports Boston, NECN and Telemundo Boston. The stations are part of the NBCUniversal Local Owned Stations.

Contact Us

Address

189 B St.

Needham, MA 02494

617-630-5000

Feedback form

Send us photos or videos

Email

Where to Find Us

NBC10 Boston delivers weather, news, sports and information across our main broadcast channel, here at NBC10Boston.com, on the NBC10 Boston app, over multiple streaming platforms, through newsletters and on social media.

Our regular weekday schedule:

4:30 a.m. - 7 a.m. — NBC10 Boston News Today

11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. — NBC10 Boston Now

11:30 a.m. - noon — The Hub Today

4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. — NBC10 Boston News

7 p.m. -7:30 p.m. — NBC10 Boston News

11 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. — NBC10 Boston News at 11

iOS & Android News Apps

Our free apps connect you with top local stories and weather, breaking news, live TV and award-winning investigative journalism.

Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku TV

To add the app, open your device and search for "NBC10 Boston."

FAST Channels

You can also find our FAST channels streaming on Peacock, Samsung TV+ and Roku.

NBC10 Boston News on Roku TV

Turn on your Roku device

Use one of the following access points: Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down to Channel 140 and select Live TV



NBC Boston News on Peacock

With NBC Boston News on Peacock, you can watch local news 24 hours a day and seven days a week — for free!

First, go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone and Android.

Then, click on the “channels” tab in the app.

Scroll through the channels to NBC Boston News.

NBC10 Boston News on Samsung TV+

Samsung TV+ is available on certain Samsung devices. To watch NBC10 Boston on Samsung TV+ on your Samsung mobile device, download the app in the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store. To watch on your Samsung TV, navigate to the app bar on the bottom of your screen.

See the full list of national and local news channels available!

Amazon Alexa

Enable news updates on your Amazon Echo device by going to More -> Settings -> News

Edit the "Flash Briefing"

Search for and enable "NBC10 Boston"

Say, “Alexa, what’s my flash briefing?” to hear updates or you can click here to enable the skill.

Podcasts

You can find our award-winning podcasts on Art 19.

To find NBC10 Boston on Apple Podcasts, open the app and search "NBC10 Boston."

Youtube and Youtube TV

You can find more of our great content on our Youtube channel. We're also available to stream on Youtube TV!

Our Leadership

Chris Wayland, President/General Manager

Aaron Thomas, Vice President of Sales

Annie Peters, Vice President of Sales

Kirsten Wolff, Vice President of News

Keith Barbaria, Vice President of Technology & Operations

Marc Fortier, Vice President of Digital

Laura Gremelsbacker, Vice President of Marketing and Branding

Maggie Baxter, Vice President of Programming

Meet the news team

First Alert Weather

Our First Alert Weather team, headed by Chief Meteorologist Matt Noyes, offers Boston's Most Accurate Forecast, a distinction certified by independent television weather forecast verification company WeatheRate. Whether receiving weather updates on air, customized forecasts on our NBC10 Boston apps or in-depth reporting on weather-related stories, viewers can count on the First Alert Weather team to stay informed and prepared.

Our Meteorologists

Recent Awards & Recognition

NBC10 Boston won the following 2022 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

NBC10 Boston received a total of 10 regional Emmys from the The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Boston/New England Chapter in 2022.

INVESTIGATIVE

To Catch A Contractor

Ryan Kath, Reporter

Leslie Gaydos, Reporter

Aaron Strader, Photographer

James O'Halloran, Photographer

Dan Ferrigan, Photographer

Lauren Kleciak, Editor

Erica Jorgensen, Executive Producer

REPORTER -- INVESTIGATIVE

Ryan Kath, Reporter NBC10 Boston Investigators

DOCUMENTARY (TIE)

Restaurants Remade

Raymond Fuschetti, Producer/Photographer/Editor

Barry Littlefield, Director Of Photography

Leo Ruiz, Executive Producer

James O'Halloran, Photographer

Aaron Strader, Photographer

Mike Gearin, Aerial Video

AND

Chinatown Massacre

Shira Stoll, Producer

Ryan Kath, Reporter

Aaron Strader, Photographer

Jim Haddadin, Producer

SOCIETAL CONCERNS NEWS

Crisis at Mass & Cass

Jason Solowski, Producer

James O'Halloran, Photographer

LIFESTYLE

DIY Kitchen Renovation

Anna Rossi, Host/Producer

Michelle Weber, Producer

JR Black, Editor

Barry Littlefield, Photographer

AJ Rossi, Photographer

HEALTH/MEDICAL -- LONG FORM CONTENT

Gift of Hope

Charlene Bert, Producer/Executive Producer

Colton Bradford, Host

Barry Littlefield, Editor

EDITOR NEWS -- NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT

James O'Halloran Edit Composite

James O'Halloran, Editor NBC10 Boston

LIVE NEWS PRODUCER (TIE)

NBC10 Boston News Producer Alyssa Jewell, News Producer NBC10 Boston

POLITICS/GOVERNMENT NEWS

NBC10 Investigators: Taxpayer Money and Government Accountability

Ryan Kath, Reporter

James O'Halloran, Photographer