Celtics-Bucks Takeaways: C's Make Statement With 41-Point Win in Milwaukee
The Celtics outclassed the Bucks on Thursday with a firm statement that they’re still the team to beat in the East. We share our takeaways from Boston’s dominant 140-99 win.
Bruins Clinch Presidents' Trophy, Home Ice Advantage Throughout Playoffs
The Bruins have won the Presidents’ Trophy for the fourth time, and as a result, they will enjoy home ice advantage throughout the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
WATCH: B's Trent Frederic Drops Lane Pederson With Only One Punch in Quick Fight
Trent Frederic was not going to let Lane Pederson get away with cross-checking Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron in the face.
Red Sox Overreactions: Poor Pitching Spoils Opening Day Vs. Orioles
The Boston Red Sox made things interesting with a late rally, but it wasn’t enough to overcome their pitching woes as they fell to the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day, 10-9. Time to overreact.
Red Sox' Tom Werner Gushes About Ohtani Ahead of Free Agency
Will the Red Sox make a run at two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani in free agency next winter? At the very least, it appears team chairman Tom Werner is a fan.
Red Sox Opening Day Lineup Vs. Orioles Includes an Interesting Surprise
Baseball is back at Fenway Park for Opening Day of the 2023 MLB season, and the Red Sox lineup has an interesting surprise at the bottom of the order.