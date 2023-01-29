U.S. & World

Lisa Loring, Who Played Wednesday in the Original ‘Addams Family,' Dead at 64
Lisa Loring, known for her role as the original Wednesday Addams in the inceptive 1964 Addams Family sitcom, has died at the age of 64.
-
Israeli Troops Kill Palestinian Man in West Bank as Violence Flares in the Region
The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man in a flashpoint city in the occupied West Bank.
-
Kansas City Police Tow Bloodied Car From Scene Without Noticing Missing Man's Body InsideFamily members are questioning why Kansas City police didn’t find a man’s body in the cargo area of his own SVU until after they towed it to a Missouri police station earlier this month....
-
North Korea Lifts Lockdown in Capital 5 Days After Outbreak Triggered RestrictionsRussia’s embassy in North Korea says the country has eased stringent epidemic controls in capital Pyongyang that were placed during the past five days to slow the spread of respiratory illnesses....
-
Australia Company Apologizes for Losing Radioactive CapsuleA mining corporation has apologized for losing a highly radioactive capsule over a 870-mile stretch of Western Australia. Authorities are combing parts of the road looking for the tiny but dangerous s...