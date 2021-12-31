Skip to content
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Investigations
Videos
Sports
Traffic
Newsletters
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
First Night Boston
2021 Top Stories
Patriots
Omicron
MA Mask Advisory
Boston Vaccine Mandate
COVID Q&A
10 Questions
Bundle Up New England
Expand
SCHOOLS
40 mins ago
Mass. Teachers Union Calling for Schools to Close Monday Amid COVID Testing Delays
Weather
1 hour ago
Rain Helps Us Ring in the New Year, Stays Through New Year's Day
lawrence
2 mins ago
3 Injured in Massive Lawrence House Fire
Colorado
3 hours ago
Thousands Flee as Colorado Wildfires Burn Hundreds of Homes
coronavirus
14 hours ago
Gov. Baker Defends Massachusetts' COVID Testing Abilities Amid Surge
wastewater
18 hours ago
How Fast Is COVID Surging in Boston? This Chart Shows the Spike After Christmas
New Year's Day
6 hours ago
Why the Pressure to Set New Year's Resolutions Might Feel Greater Than Ever — and How ...
coronavirus
16 hours ago
New COVID Record Set in Mass. With 21,137 New Confirmed Cases
COVID-19
8 hours ago
Sick Calls Amid COVID Surge Exacerbate Labor Shortage
Wellesley Public Schools
21 hours ago
Wellesley Public Schools Suspends Winter Sports Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases
Local
See all
vaccine mandate
8 hours ago
Of 41,000 State Workers in Mass., Nearly 1,000 Left Over COVID Vaccine Mandate
COVID-19
8 hours ago
Police and Firefighter Unions Take Legal Action Against Boston Vaccine Mandate
COVID-19
11 hours ago
Portland Restaurants Petition for COVID Vaccine Requirement at City Eateries
Most Read
omicron
Sore Throat? Runny Nose? Common Omicron Symptoms to Know About
coronavirus
What Are the Side Effects of the Pfizer, Moderna COVID Booster Shots?
SCHOOLS
Mass. Teachers Union Calling for Schools to Close Monday Amid COVID Testing Delays
wastewater
How Fast Is COVID Surging in Boston? This Chart Shows the Spike After Christmas
omicron
Omicron Symptoms: What to Watch for and How They May Differ From Delta
coronavirus
Gov. Baker Defends Massachusetts' COVID Testing Abilities Amid Surge
Top Videos
See all
Patriots
See all
New England Patriots
15 hours ago
Patriots RB Brandon Bolden Reveals He Battled Cancer in 2018
coronavirus
Dec 30
Rhamondre Stevenson Removed From COVID Reserve for Patriots
Patriots
24 hours ago
Patriots-Jaguars Injury Report: J.C. Jackson Among Three New Pats Additions
Celtics
See all
Celtics
24 hours ago
Celtics-Clippers Takeaways: C's Historically Bad From 3 in Third Straight Loss
Celtics
Dec 29
Celtics Talk: Should Brad Stevens Take a Big Swing at the Trade Deadline?
Celtics
Dec 29
Jayson Tatum Among Five Celtics Ruled Out for Wednesday Vs. Clippers
The Hub Today
See all
drink
Dec 29
Celebrate New Year's Eve with Wine Instead of Champagne
travel
Dec 23
Champagne and Curling at The Liberty Hotel Boston
Entertainment
Dec 23
Yankee Magazine's Holiday Bucket List
food
Dec 23
Global Celebrations: Holiday Food From Around The World
Entertainment
Dec 23
Author Aashti Harrison Opens Up About Her New Book 'Hello Star'
Responds
See all
Consumer Reports
Dec 29
Bottom's Up: What's the Best Boxed Wine?
Investigations
See all
mbta trolleys
Dec 22
Goalposts Moving Again: MBTA Riders Won't See Mattapan Line Upgrades This Year
Student Loans
Dec 18
‘My Best Christmas Present!' Public Workers' Student Loans Forgiven After Rejection
home improvement
Dec 10
State Agency: Hands Tied on Taking Action Against Crooked Contractor
NBC10 Boston Investigators
Nov 24
Here's Why Organized Retail Crime Is on the Rise
NBCLX
See all
childrens books
24 hours ago
This Illustrator Didn't See Herself in Books as a Child. As an Adult, She's Changing That
COVID-19 vaccine
17 hours ago
Former Head of CDC Under Trump: The Pandemic Is Too Politicized
COVID-19 vaccine
23 hours ago
Here's What It's Like to Get Sick With Omicron
U.S. and World
See all
capitol riot
6 hours ago
House Committee Says Trump Privilege Claim Should Be Tossed
recall alert
6 hours ago
Tesla Recalling Nearly Half a Million Model 3s, Model S Cars Over Possible Safety Issues
TikTok
8 hours ago
What Is ‘Time Blocking'? Learn All About This Efficient TikTok Trend
News
Local
Free COVID Tests to Mass. Schools Delayed, Education Officials Announce
Watch
•
8 hours ago
Boston Woman's RomCom Dream Comes True After Viral TikTok
13 hours ago
Missing 10-Year-Old Found Safe, Waltham Police Say
15 hours ago
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Sore Throat? Runny Nose? Common Omicron Symptoms to Know About
Watch
•
17 hours ago
Rapid Test Kits, Vaccinations to Be Made Available at First Night Boston
Watch
•
20 hours ago
State Contracts to Make Rapid Tests Available to Municipalities
23 hours ago
Food and Drink
Bar Lyon in Boston's South End Is Closing
Dec 28
Jersey Mike's Subs to Open New Greater Boston Location
Dec 28
A Number of Boston-Area Restaurants Have Decided to Close Temporarily
Watch
•
Dec 24
Entertainment
Pour One Out for These Reality TV Couples Who Broke Up in 2021
8 hours ago
Maxwell Verdict Bodes Ill for Prince Andrew's Civil Case
15 hours ago
Mandy Moore Braces for Farewell to ‘This Is Us'; Music Ahead
15 hours ago
This Is New England
Outreach Program Tackling Student Homelessness
Watch
•
Nov 12
Mark and Mocha Roll and Stroll Across Massachusetts to Raise Money for the Hungry
Watch
•
Nov 12
How the Lawrence Partnership is Helping Small Businesses Throughout the City
Watch
•
Nov 2
Digital Originals
Buy Now, Pay Later: What You Need to Know
Watch
•
Dec 16
Shipping Tricks Scammers Use to Fool Buyers
Watch
•
Dec 16
Talking Trash and the Mask Mess With Gov. Dukakis and ‘Trash Boy'
Watch
•
Dec 17
Close Menu
Search for:
Meet the Team
Coronavirus Pandemic
NBCLX
Local
Weather
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Adjusting to Climate Change
Investigations
NBC10 Boston Responds
Video
Traffic
Sports
Patriots
Red Sox
Celtics
Bruins
NBC Sports Boston
Entertainment
Hub Today
TV Listings
Find NBC10 Boston
Submit a Tip
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Newsletters
Our Apps
Cozi TV
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us