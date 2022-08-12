NBC10 Boston Everywhere: Where to Find Us on Air and Online

iOS & Android News Apps
Our apps connect you with top local stories and weather, breaking news, live TV and award-winning investigative journalism.
You can download the app for iOS here or for Android here.
Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku TV
FAST Channels
You can also find our FAST channels streaming on Peacock, Samsung TV+ and coming soon to Roku.
NBC Boston News on Peacock
With NBC Boston News on Peacock, you can watch local news, 24 hours a day and seven days a week – for free!
- First, go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.
- Then, click on the “channels” tab in the app.
- Scroll through the channels to NBC Boston News.
Amazon Alexa
- Enable news updates on your Amazon Echo Device by going to More -> Settings -> News
- Edit the "Flash Briefing"
- Search for and enable "NBC10 Boston"
- Say, “Alexa, what’s my flash briefing?” to hear updates
or you can click here to enable the skill.
Podcasts
You can find our award-winning podcasts on Art 19.
To find NBC10 Boston on Apple Podcasts, open the app and search "NBC10 Boston."
Youtube and Youtube TV
You can find more of our great content on our Youtube channel. We're also available to stream on Youtube TV!