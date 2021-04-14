J&J Vaccine Halt May Strain Mass. Supply of Other Vaccines

The decision this week by the Centers for Disease Control and the state’s Department of Public Health to halt administration of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine could put more strain on state supplies of other vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer, as clinics look to shift vaccination plans.

Since March 1, over 305,000 J&J doses have been delivered to the state, according to state data. As of April 12, more than half of those doses — 181,034 — had been administered here, according to state officials.

Further distribution plans were halted on Tuesday due to a rare blood clotting condition reported in six cases of the 6.8 million doses that have been administered nationwide. None of the cases reported were linked to Massachusetts.

