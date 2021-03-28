1,817 New COVID Cases, 29 Deaths Confirmed in Mass.

Public health officials in Massachusetts confirmed another 1,817 cases of the coronavirus and 29 new deaths on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed cases has risen to 592,778 and the death toll to 16,775, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 340 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, is 2.28%. That figure had been below 2% as recently as March 16.

Many of the state's coronavirus metrics had been trending downward after a peak at the very start of the year, though have leveled off in recent weeks, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard.

The figures reported daily are important for tracking trends with the virus' spread, though a single-day change may not reflect a larger trend, and sometimes reflects incomplete data.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 rose, up to 657. Of that number, 141 were listed as being in intensive care units and 92 were intubated, according to health officials.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey got her coronavirus vaccine after holding her first news conference on COVID, where she shared that she'd been hesitant to sign up to get a shot.

On Saturday, Massachusetts held the first of four days dedicated specifically for educators and school staff to receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The other three dates will be April 3, April 10 and April 11.

Educators, including K-12 educators, K-12 staff members or child care workers, must use the preregistration system to request an appointment at one of seven mass vaccination sites: Gillette Stadium, the Hynes Convention Center, the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, the DoubleTree in Danvers, the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, the Natick Mall and the former Circuit City in Dartmouth.

A full list of those eligible is here.