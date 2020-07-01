Coronavirus Hot Spots: The 50 Cities and Towns With the Highest Rates in Mass.

For the 12th straight week, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.

Health officials also released data showing which communities had the highest rates of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 through July 1.

Below is a list of the 50 Massachusetts communities with the highest rates of positive COVID-19 cases right now:

Community Number of Cases Rate of Cases Chelsea 2,944 7,816.28 Brockton 4,225 4,300.33 Lawrence 3,553 4,029.45 Everett 1,765 3,636.45 Lynn 3,635 3,602.46 Revere 1,782 2,925.32 Randolph 950 2,776.23 Worcester 5,227 2,724.25 Danvers 737 2,580.91 Lowell 2,895 2,477.35 Framingham 1,734 2,328.57 Marlborough 988 2,274.45 Holyoke 913 2,215.78 Stoughton 610 2,205.55 Milford 646 2,204.53 New Bedford 2,138 2,147.55 Shirley 176 2,088.01 Braintree 812 2,063.02 Boston 13,996 2,013.91 Topsfield 116 1,984.96 Hampden 98 1,983.49 Saugus 556 1,956.00 West Bridgewater 140 1,931.70 Norwood 580 1,926.13 Tewksbury 585 1,899.93 Methuen 1,015 1,895.39 Haverhill 1,242 1,886.23 Fitchburg 795 1,886.00 Waltham 1,240 1,860.20 Bedford 273 1,832.66 Malden 1,237 1,825.73 Springfield 2,833 1,789.27 Fall River 1,595 1,783.18 Westborough 335 1,777.93 Clinton 249 1,769.06 Peabody 984 1,764.52 Northbridge 312 1,734.85 Ayer 140 1,732.68 Leominster 694 1,709.69 Holbrook 193 1,708.71 Wrentham 192 1,702.96 Taunton 974 1,700.46 Medford 1,032 1,696.97 Stoneham 378 1,694.77 Avon 73 1,666.40 Northborough 224 1,636.13 Middleton 167 1,618.32 East Longmeadow 273 1,614.00 Raynham 240 1,606.74 Agawam 455 1,590.67

Rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (Jan. 1-July 1, 2020)

Additionally, the Department of Public Health listed the number of people tested in each community and the percentage of positive tests. Statewide, just over 12% of those tested were positive for coronavirus, the fourth straight week in which that rate dropped by about a percentage point. Among cities and towns with more than 10 positive cases, Chelsea still had the highest percentage of positive tests with 34.83%, followed by Everett, Brockton and Lynn, all of which were between 24% and 25%.

Health officials note that these numbers reflect the number of people tested, not the number of tests performed, and that those people may have had more than one test.

Most of these communities appeared on last week's list as well. Here is a closer look at that list, which was the seventh town-by-town breakdown released by the state.