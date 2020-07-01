coronavirus

Coronavirus Hot Spots: The 50 Cities and Towns With the Highest Rates in Mass.

Chelsea continued to top the list with 2,944 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 37 cases since last week, and a rate of 7,816.28 cases per 100,000 people

By Mike Pescaro and Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

For the 12th straight week, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.

Health officials also released data showing which communities had the highest rates of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 through July 1.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Below is a list of the 50 Massachusetts communities with the highest rates of positive COVID-19 cases right now:

CommunityNumber of CasesRate of Cases
Chelsea2,9447,816.28
Brockton4,2254,300.33
Lawrence3,5534,029.45
Everett1,7653,636.45
Lynn3,6353,602.46
Revere1,7822,925.32
Randolph9502,776.23
Worcester5,2272,724.25
Danvers7372,580.91
Lowell2,8952,477.35
Framingham1,7342,328.57
Marlborough9882,274.45
Holyoke9132,215.78
Stoughton6102,205.55
Milford6462,204.53
New Bedford2,1382,147.55
Shirley1762,088.01
Braintree8122,063.02
Boston13,9962,013.91
Topsfield1161,984.96
Hampden981,983.49
Saugus5561,956.00
West Bridgewater1401,931.70
Norwood5801,926.13
Tewksbury5851,899.93
Methuen1,0151,895.39
Haverhill1,2421,886.23
Fitchburg7951,886.00
Waltham1,2401,860.20
Bedford2731,832.66
Malden1,2371,825.73
Springfield2,8331,789.27
Fall River1,5951,783.18
Westborough3351,777.93
Clinton2491,769.06
Peabody9841,764.52
Northbridge3121,734.85
Ayer1401,732.68
Leominster6941,709.69
Holbrook1931,708.71
Wrentham1921,702.96
Taunton9741,700.46
Medford1,0321,696.97
Stoneham3781,694.77
Avon731,666.40
Northborough2241,636.13
Middleton1671,618.32
East Longmeadow2731,614.00
Raynham2401,606.74
Agawam4551,590.67

Rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (Jan. 1-July 1, 2020)

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 16 mins ago

Coyote Kills Small Dog in Watertown, Prompting Warning From Police

coronavirus 20 mins ago

Options Detailed in Lexington's School Reopening Plan Don't Include Full-Time Return to Classroom

Additionally, the Department of Public Health listed the number of people tested in each community and the percentage of positive tests. Statewide, just over 12% of those tested were positive for coronavirus, the fourth straight week in which that rate dropped by about a percentage point. Among cities and towns with more than 10 positive cases, Chelsea still had the highest percentage of positive tests with 34.83%, followed by Everett, Brockton and Lynn, all of which were between 24% and 25%.

Health officials note that these numbers reflect the number of people tested, not the number of tests performed, and that those people may have had more than one test.

Most of these communities appeared on last week's list as well. Here is a closer look at that list, which was the seventh town-by-town breakdown released by the state.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19BrocktonChelsea
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us