The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, will be part of a Harvard University remote public health forum next week.

Fauci will be joined Wednesday by Harvard University President Lawrence S. Bacow; Michelle A. Williams, Dean of Faculty of the T.H. Chan School of Public Health; and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta, according to a release from Harvard.

The virtual forum is the fourth in the series "When Public Health Means Business," and aims to "map a new path forward" for a "safer future for all," the university said on its website.

The series, which will take place at 1 p.m. on Zoom and livestreamed on various Harvard Facebook pages, is jointly presented by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the New England Journal of Medicine, according to Harvard officials.

During a congressional hearing on the coronavirus response on Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci dispelled some of the misinformation spread online by politicians and fringe groups about the virus.

On Friday during a House panel investigating the nation's response to the pandemic, Fauci told lawmakers that once a coronavirus vaccine is approved as safe and effective, Americans should have widespread access within a reasonable time.

He expressed "cautious" optimism that a vaccine would be available, particularly by next year.

