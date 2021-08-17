Mass. Has 2,672 New Breakthrough Cases, 18 More COVID Deaths Among Vaccinated

Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported more than 2,500 new breakthrough cases over the past week and 18 more deaths.

Tuesday's daily COVID report data from the Department of Public Health is due out later in the day.

In the last week, 2,672 new breakthrough cases -- infections in people who have been vaccinated -- were reported, with 496 more people hospitalized and the 18 new deaths, officials said Tuesday. That brings the total to 12,641 cases and 124 deaths in people with breakthrough infections.

Both figures remain a tiny percentage of the total number of all people who have been vaccinated -- just 0.01% of vaccinated people are hospitalized, and 0.29% have been infected. An even smaller percentage has died: 0.003%.

While people who have been vaccinated are getting COVID-19, the virus' effects are severely blunted in people who are fully vaccinated, and breakthrough cases rarely lead to hospitalizations or deaths. That's why public health officials worldwide continue to stress the importance of vaccination. (If you still need to be vaccinated, here's a tool to find the closest vaccination provider to your home.)

More than 9 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts as of Tuesday. That includes over 4.6 million first shots and more than 4.1 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 296,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Tuesday reported that a total of 4,427,223 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated.