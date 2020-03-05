South Shore Health Says Patient Has Presumptive Coronavirus Case

Another person is presumed to have the new coronavirus in Massachusetts, the South Shore Health said Thursday.

The person entered the South Shore Medical Center in Norwell in late February. Four medical center employees who had contact with that person have been requested to stay at home for two weeks, South Shore Health said.

Previously, Massachusetts public health officials have confirmed one coronavirus case and announced a second, presumptive case. South Shore Health said the Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed the presumptive positive case on Thursday, which would make it at least the third case in the state that's at least presumed to be coronavirus.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Department of Public Health about the South Shore Medical Center's case.

Test results on the South Shore Medical Center patient have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing, according to South Shore Health.

"We encourage patients to contact their primary care provider if they have flu-like symptoms and/or a recent history of travel to countries identified by the government as having widespread coronavirus outbreak," South Shore Health said in a statement.

People on the South Shore say the news is unsettling, but they're not overly worried.

"I think everyone has to wash their hands and things like that, which is really all we can do," said Jim Moniz of Hanover. "I was at the doctor today and have sinus issues, so everyone was staying away from me because I'm sneezing."

The home quarantine for employees is a precautionary move, hospital officials said.

"It is important to note that the action taken today is a measure of precaution by recommendation of DPH and does not mean these employees will contract the virus," South Shore Medical Center said in a statement.

Massachusetts has been preparing in case cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, began to spread in the state, Gov. Charlie Baker and other top officials have said at several news briefings.

Thursday also saw several other coronavirus-related developments in Massachusetts.

Tennessee officials said a man diagnosed with the virus had flown into and out of Boston's Logan International Airport. Separately, three people who attended a meeting in Boston with employees of Biogen tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Cambridge-based biotech company.

Thousands of people use the MBTA to get to and from work every day. The transit group is taking precautions to protect against coronavirus.