Worker at Shaw’s Distribution Center Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A worker at a Shaw's distribution center in Methuen, Massachusetts, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The grocery store chain announced Wednesday that an associate at the Methuen Distribution Center was receiving medical care for COVID-19.

The patient last worked on April 3.

Shaw's says the distribution center has gone through multiple cycles of enhanced cleaning and that it will remain open.

"The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states that there is no evidence to suggest that food produced in the United States can transmit COVID-19," Shaw's said in a statement. "The FDA also states that currently there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19."

The company says all workers are told they must wash their hands hourly and practice social distancing.