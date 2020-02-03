‘Deflategate’ Rears Its Ugly Head During Impeachment Trial

Just when we thought "Deflategate" was behind us, it resurfaced during closing arguments in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Monday.

Kenneth Starr, an attorney for Trump, was giving his closing arguments when he referenced the New England Patriots cheating scandal, along with the ongoing Major League Baseball sign-stealing episode that recently resulted in the departure of Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

"It's playing by the rules. It's why we don't allow deflated footballs or stealing signs from the field," Starr said, while encouraging the Senate to consider freedom, justice and fairness. "Rules are rules. They are to be followed."

Though Starr didn't mention Tom Brady by name, the quarterback can't be thrilled that his old golf buddy's lawyer brought up what many consider the low-point of his otherwise stellar football career.

Monday's closing arguments were seen as one final chance to influence public opinion and set the record ahead of Trump's expected acquittal in the Republican-led Senate.

Senators acknowledge the House Democratic managers have essentially proven their case, that Trump abused power and obstructed Congress, by leveraging U.S. military aid to push Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden to thwart the 2020 election.

But key Republicans have decided the president's actions toward Ukraine do not rise to the level of impeachable offense that warrant the dramatic political upheaval of conviction and removal from office. His acquittal in Wednesday's vote is all but assured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.