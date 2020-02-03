impeachment

‘Deflategate’ Rears Its Ugly Head During Impeachment Trial

President Donald Trump's defense team cited the scandal as part of its closing arguments Monday

By Marc Fortier

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Just when we thought "Deflategate" was behind us, it resurfaced during closing arguments in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Monday.

Kenneth Starr, an attorney for Trump, was giving his closing arguments when he referenced the New England Patriots cheating scandal, along with the ongoing Major League Baseball sign-stealing episode that recently resulted in the departure of Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

"It's playing by the rules. It's why we don't allow deflated footballs or stealing signs from the field," Starr said, while encouraging the Senate to consider freedom, justice and fairness. "Rules are rules. They are to be followed."

Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.

Patriots 22 hours ago

Report: Patriots Willing to Pay Tom Brady More Than $30 Million

Patriots 9 hours ago

Tom Brady in Super Bowl Ad: ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’

Though Starr didn't mention Tom Brady by name, the quarterback can't be thrilled that his old golf buddy's lawyer brought up what many consider the low-point of his otherwise stellar football career.

Monday's closing arguments were seen as one final chance to influence public opinion and set the record ahead of Trump's expected acquittal in the Republican-led Senate.

Senators acknowledge the House Democratic managers have essentially proven their case, that Trump abused power and obstructed Congress, by leveraging U.S. military aid to push Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden to thwart the 2020 election.

But key Republicans have decided the president's actions toward Ukraine do not rise to the level of impeachable offense that warrant the dramatic political upheaval of conviction and removal from office. His acquittal in Wednesday's vote is all but assured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

impeachmentTom BradyTrumpPatriotsDeflategate
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us