1 Killed, 1 Injured in Shooting Outside Cigar Bar in RI

The shooting outside the Fab City Cigar Lounge in Pawtucket at about 12:45 a.m. occurred after some sort of altercation inside the business, police said

One man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting outside a Rhode Island cigar bar early Monday morning, police said.

The shooting outside the Fab City Cigar Lounge in Pawtucket at about 12:45 a.m. occurred after some sort of altercation inside the business, police said in a statement.

Officers responding to the business found the victims outside with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to Rhode Island Hospital where one of the men was pronounced dead, according to police.

Their names were not made public.

No arrests have been announced and no additional information was disclosed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.

