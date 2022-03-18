18-Year-Old Killed in Marblehead Crash

An 18-year-old from Marblehead, Massachusetts, was killed in a crash early Friday morning.

Police responded around 3 a.m. to the crash on the causeway along Ocean Avenue. The vehicle had gone off the road and was left with extensive damage about halfway down the causeway.

The driver was still inside when police arrived. He was taken to a local hospital.

Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King later said the driver, identified as 18-year-old James Galante of Marblehead, had died from his injuries Friday afternoon.

"This will surely have a great impact on our tightknit community and we are working closely with Marblehead School District to ensure they will be supported in the coming days and weeks," King said in a statement.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police asked anyone with information to call 781-631-1212.