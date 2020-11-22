2 Watertown Homes Broken Into, Police Investigating

Two homes in Watertown, Massachusetts, were broken into on Saturday, according to police.

The Watertown Police Department says it is investigating after there were two house breaks that occurred Saturday between 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Avon and Sunnybank roads.

Police released a home security video that was taken from an attempted housebreak in September. The person in the video is a possible suspect in Saturday's break-ins, according to police.

Officials did not provide any further information on a possible suspect.

WPD is investigating 2 house breaks that occurred yesterday between 4-8pm on Avon Rd & Sunnybank Rd. Please report any unusual activity. The below video and pictures are a repost of a possible suspect taken from an attempted housebreak in September 2020. https://t.co/6JK09nzP2Y pic.twitter.com/2UBH2ZyjIM — Watertown Police (@WatertownPD) November 22, 2020

Police are asking residents to report any unusual activity.

An investigation is ongoing.