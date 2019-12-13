40+ Fun Things to Do With the Family This Weekend

From holiday strolls to breakfast with Santa, the Holiday Pops, lights, shows and more, this weekend is chock-full of great events the entire family is sure to enjoy. Check out our weekend picks:

Friday, Dec. 13

“Friends” Boston Pop-up

“Friends” fans don’t miss the Boston pop-up featuring set recreations like Joey and Chandler's apartment, Central Perk, photo opportunities, original props, limited edition merchandise and more.9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., 401 Park, 401 Park Drive, Boston

Holiday CR[EAT]OR Market

Holiday CR[EAT]OR Market returns for its third year and this year welcomes 25 local pop-up artisants offering specialty goods and gifts, alongside permanent BPM vendors. Holiday Cre[EAT]or Market takes place Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston.

Snowmazing! at Boston Children’s Museum

Snowmazing! returns to the Boston Children’s Museum with Wheelock Family Theatre's Live Musical “Curious George: The Golden Meatball,” sock skating, elves and more. Tickets are $10 per person (museum admission is required but not included). 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress St., Boston.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Boston Common.

The Enchanted Village

The Enchanted Village returns for another holiday season starting Saturday, Nov. 23. Enjoy ice skating on the enchanted ice, the Polar Express 4-D Experience, Laser LITE Show, photos with Santa and of course visit the Enchanted Village. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Jordan’s Furniture, 100 Stockwell Drive, Avon.

The 2019 Holiday Pops

The 2019 Holiday Pops is one of the most popular local traditions of the season. Enjoy performances filled with holiday music favorites, the traditional Pops sing-along and a visit from Santa Claus. Performances today at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston.

Train to Christmas Town 2019

Enjoy elves dancing in the aisles leading a sing-along of favorite Christmas songs, while you enjoy hot chocolate and cookies on the Train to Christmas Town 2019. Once you get to Christmas Town, enjoy views of the magical lighted town before Santa and his elves climb aboard to greet each child with a gift. Trains depart today at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $44. Buzzards Bay Depot, 70 Main St., Buzzards Bay.

Blink! Light and Sound Show at Faneuil Hall

The world-famous Blink! Light and Sound Show at Faneuil Hall is backthrough Jan. 1. This free light and sound experience for the holidays features the signature holiday tree at Marketplace Center joined by other trees and lights throughout the property, this year’s show features six holiday favorites. Performances daily from 4:30-10 p.m., Faneuil Hall Marketplace, 4 S. Market St., Boston.

The 2019-2020 Christmas Festival of Lights at the La Salette Shrine shine daily from Thursday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Jan. 5. This magnificent display features 300,000 lights illuminating over 10 acres. Daily, 5- 9 p.m., La Salette Shrine, 947 Park St., Attleboro.

ChristmasTime 2019 with the Reagle Music Theatre

ChristmasTime 2019 with the Reagle Music Theatre returns for its annual tradition Dec. 7-15. Enjoy numbers like the Teddy Bears’ Ballet, “Christmas on the Common,” the Parade of the Wooden Soldier (performed with special permission from Radio City Music Hall, a living nativity and a visit from Santa. Tickets start at $42. 7:30 p.m., Reagle Music Theatre, 617 Lexington St., Waltham.

“A Christmas Carol”

This year be sure to catch the North Shore Music Theatre’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol.” This is a tradition you want to share with your friends and family. Dec. 6-22. 7:30 p.m., North Shore Music Theatre, 62 Dunham Road, Beverly.

Dolly Parton’s Smokey Mountain Christmas Carol

Dolly Parton’s Smokey Mountain Christmas Carol brings Dickens’s classic characters and Parton’s one-of-a-kind songwriting to the stage in this holiday event. Tickets start at $39.50. 7:30 p.m., Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St., Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. 7:30 p.m., Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

It isn’t the holiday season without performances of Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.” This holiday favorite returns to the Boston Opera House for its seventh season Nov. 29 through through Dec. 29. 7:30 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 4-10 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

The David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show

Bowie fans, you don’t want to miss the David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show under the dome at Boston’s Museum of Science. This musical experience engages audiences in a sensory journey full of innovation, artistry and imagination set to the soundtrack of one of music’s greatest icons. For ages 18+. 8:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Breakfast with Santa

Enjoy Breakfast with Santa at this annual tradition at the Royal Sonesta where children of all ages can make their holiday wishes while enjoying a seasonal brunch, holiday cookie crafts, and a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” by Santa himself. Children also get a chance to meet Santa, along with his holiday helpers and take home a special gift. 9-11:30 a.m., Royal Sonesta Boston, 40 Edwin H Land Blvd., Cambridge.

“Friends” Boston Pop-up

“Friends” fans don’t miss the Boston pop-up featuring set recreations like Joey and Chandler's apartment, Central Perk, photo opportunities, original props, limited edition merchandise and more. 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., 401 Park, 401 Park Drive, Boston.

15th Annual Candy Land at Faneuil Hall

The annual Candy Land event at Faneuil Hall returns as one of the area’s signature holiday events. Play Candy Land, enjoy arts and crafts, visit with Santa, sample local food and more. Plus, every child gets to pick out a new game or toy from Hasbro. $10 per person. 10 a.m. to Noon, Upper Rotunda of Quincy Market, Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston.

Santa Stroll

Sip, shop and stroll at 3rd Ave Burlington’s annual Santa Stroll. Enjoy caroling, photos with santa, children’s crafts and more. Saturday, Dec. 14, Noon to 4 p.m., 3rd Ave, Burlington.

The Enchanted Village

The Enchanted Village returns for another holiday season starting Saturday, Nov. 23. Enjoy ice skating on the enchanted ice, the Polar Express 4-D Experience, Laser LITE Show, photos with Santa and of course visit the Enchanted Village. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Jordan’s Furniture, 100 Stockwell Drive, Avon.

Snowmazing! at Boston Children’s Museum

Snowmazing! returns to the Boston Children’s Museum with Wheelock Family Theatre's Live Musical “Curious George: The Golden Meatball,” sock skating, elves and more. Tickets are $10 per person (museum admission is required but not included). 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress St., Boston.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Boston Common.

Holiday CR[EAT]OR Market

Holiday CR[EAT]OR Market returns for its third year and this year welcomes 25 local pop-up artisants offering specialty goods and gifts, alongside permanent BPM vendors. Holiday Cre[EAT]or Market takes place Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 29 through Dec. 22. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston.

ICA Harbor Market

Artisans are taking over the Intitute of Contemporary Art/Boston for the Harbor Market featuring local, handmade goods, sample foods, Roxy’s Grilled Cheese food truck and a performance by the Boston City Singers. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Instittue of Contemporary Art/Boston, 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

ChristmasTime 2019 with the Reagle Music Theatre

ChristmasTime 2019 with the Reagle Music Theatre returns for its annual tradition Dec. 7-15. Enjoy numbers like the Teddy Bears’ Ballet, “Christmas on the Common,” the Parade of the Wooden Soldier (performed with special permission from Radio City Music Hall, a living nativity and a visit from Santa. Tickets start at $42. Performances today at Noon and 4 p.m., Reagle Music Theatre, 617 Lexington St., Waltham.

Second Annual ‘Deck The Hall Holiday Stroll

Faneuil Hall’s second annual “Deck the Hall” Holiday Stroll features special discounts, refreshments and activities from select merchants, plus a chance to win an overnight stay at The Bostonian Hotel. 1-5 p.m., Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston.

Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

It isn’t the holiday season without performances of Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.” This holiday favorite returns to the Boston Opera House for its seventh season Nov. 29 through through Dec. 29. Performances today at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

“A Christmas Carol”

This year be sure to catch the North Shore Music Theatre’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol.” This is a tradition you want to share with your friends and family. Dec. 6-22. Performances today at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., North Shore Music Theatre, 62 Dunham Road, Beverly.

Dolly Parton’s Smokey Mountain Christmas Carol

Dolly Parton’s Smokey Mountain Christmas Carol brings Dickens’s classic characters and Parton’s one-of-a-kind songwriting to the stage in this holiday event. Tickets start at $39.50. Performances today at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St., Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. Performances today at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

The 2019 Holiday Pops

The 2019 Holiday Pops is one of the most popular local traditions of the season. Enjoy performances filled with holiday music favorites, the traditional Pops sing-along and a visit from Santa Claus. Performances today at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston.

Blink! Light and Sound Show at Faneuil Hall

The world-famous Blink! Light and Sound Show at Faneuil Hall is backthrough Jan. 1. This free light and sound experience for the holidays features the signature holiday tree at Marketplace Center joined by other trees and lights throughout the property, this year’s show features six holiday favorites. Performances daily from 4:30-10 p.m., Faneuil Hall Marketplace, 4 S. Market St., Boston.

The 2019-2020 Christmas Festival of Lights at the La Salette Shrine shine daily from Thursday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Jan. 5. This magnificent display features 300,000 lights illuminating over 10 acres. Daily, 5- 9 p.m., La Salette Shrine, 947 Park St., Attleboro.

The David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show

Bowie fans, you don’t want to miss the David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show under the dome at Boston’s Museum of Science. This musical experience engages audiences in a sensory journey full of innovation, artistry and imagination set to the soundtrack of one of music’s greatest icons. For ages 18+. 8:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Breakfast with Santa

Enjoy Breakfast with Santa at this annual tradition at the Royal Sonesta where children of all ages can make their holiday wishes while enjoying a seasonal brunch, holiday cookie crafts, and a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” by Santa himself. Children also get a chance to meet Santa, along with his holiday helpers and take home a special gift. 9-11:30 a.m., Royal Sonesta Boston, 40 Edwin H Land Blvd., Cambridge.

“Friends” Boston Pop-up

“Friends” fans don’t miss the Boston pop-up featuring set recreations like Joey and Chandler's apartment, Central Perk, photo opportunities, original props, limited edition merchandise and more.9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., 401 Park, 401 Park Drive, Boston.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Boston Common

Holiday CR[EAT]OR Market

Holiday CR[EAT]OR Market returns for its third year and this year welcomes 25 local pop-up artisants offering specialty goods and gifts, alongside permanent BPM vendors. Holiday Cre[EAT]or Market takes place Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 29 through Dec. 22. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston.

Snowmazing! at Boston Children’s Museum

Snowmazing! returns to the Boston Children’s Museum with Wheelock Family Theatre's Live Musical “Curious George: The Golden Meatball,” sock skating, elves and more. Tickets are $10 per person (museum admission is required but not included). 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress St., Boston.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

The Enchanted Village

The Enchanted Village returns for another holiday season starting Saturday, Nov. 23. Enjoy ice skating on the enchanted ice, the Polar Express 4-D Experience, Laser LITE Show, photos with Santa and of course visit the Enchanted Village. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jordan’s Furniture, 100 Stockwell Drive, Avon.

ChristmasTime 2019 with the Reagle Music Theatre

ChristmasTime 2019 with the Reagle Music Theatre returns for its annual tradition Dec. 7-15. Enjoy numbers like the Teddy Bears’ Ballet, “Christmas on the Common,” the Parade of the Wooden Soldier (performed with special permission from Radio City Music Hall, a living nativity and a visit from Santa. Tickets start at $42. Performances today at Noon and 4 p.m., Reagle Music Theatre, 617 Lexington St., Waltham.

Dolly Parton’s Smokey Mountain Christmas Carol

Dolly Parton’s Smokey Mountain Christmas Carol brings Dickens’s classic characters and Parton’s one-of-a-kind songwriting to the stage in this holiday event. Tickets start at $39.50. Performances today at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St., Boston.

Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

It isn’t the holiday season without performances of Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.” This holiday favorite returns to the Boston Opera House for its seventh season Nov. 29 through through Dec. 29. Performances today at 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

“A Christmas Carol”

This year be sure to catch the North Shore Music Theatre’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol.” This is a tradition you want to share with your friends and family. Dec. 6-22. Performances today at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., North Shore Music Theatre, 62 Dunham Road, Beverly.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. Performances today at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

The 2019 Holiday Pops

The 2019 Holiday Pops is one of the most popular local traditions of the season. Enjoy performances filled with holiday music favorites, the traditional Pops sing-along and a visit from Santa Claus. Performances today at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston.

Blink! Light and Sound Show at Faneuil Hall

The world-famous Blink! Light and Sound Show at Faneuil Hall is back through Jan. 1. This free light and sound experience for the holidays features the signature holiday tree at Marketplace Center joined by other trees and lights throughout the property, this year’s show features six holiday favorites. Performances daily from 4:30-10 p.m., Faneuil Hall Marketplace, 4 S. Market St., Boston.

The 2019-2020 Christmas Festival of Lights at the La Salette Shrine shine daily from Thursday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Jan. 5. This magnificent display features 300,000 lights illuminating over 10 acres. Daily, 5- 9 p.m., La Salette Shrine, 947 Park St., Attleboro.

Train to Christmas Town 2019 Enjoy elves dancing in the aisles leading a sing-along of favorite Christmas songs, while you enjoy hot chocolate and cookies on the Train to Christmas Town 2019. Once you get to Christmas Town, enjoy views of the magical lighted town before Santa and his elves climb aboard to greet each child with a gift. Trains depart today at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $44. Buzzards Bay Depot, 70 Main St., Buzzards B