Falmouth

Authorities Investigate Homicide in Falmouth

One person is dead and another seriously injured in connection with the incident

By Staff Reports

David Curran

Authorities are investigating a homicide in Falmouth, Massachusetts, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office said Tuesday morning.

One person is dead and another was med-flighted to the hospital with serious injuries in connection with the incident, the district attorney said.

Falmouth Police and State Police detectives believe the two were in a relationship.

No further information was immediately available.

The investigation remains ongoing.

