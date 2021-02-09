Authorities Investigate Homicide in Falmouth

Authorities are investigating a homicide in Falmouth, Massachusetts, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office said Tuesday morning.
One person is dead and another was med-flighted to the hospital with serious injuries in connection with the incident, the district attorney said.
Falmouth Police and State Police detectives believe the two were in a relationship.
No further information was immediately available.
The investigation remains ongoing.