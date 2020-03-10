Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Authorities Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Boston Girl

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Authorities are looking for a 14-year-old girl from Boston who has been missing since last month.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said Janelly Colon was last seen on Feb. 4 at her Boston home.

Boston Police say Colon could still be in the area, according to the NCMEC.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Health Officials Announce 2 New Cases of Coronavirus in RI

market basket 2 hours ago

First Market Basket in Rhode Island Set to Open in Johnston

Colon is described as being about 5'5 and 120 pounds. She is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, NCMEC said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4687 or 1-800-843-5678.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusettsmissing person
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us