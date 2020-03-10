Authorities Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Boston Girl

Authorities are looking for a 14-year-old girl from Boston who has been missing since last month.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said Janelly Colon was last seen on Feb. 4 at her Boston home.

Boston Police say Colon could still be in the area, according to the NCMEC.

Colon is described as being about 5'5 and 120 pounds. She is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, NCMEC said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4687 or 1-800-843-5678.