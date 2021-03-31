Local

Massachusetts

Back on Quack: Duck Tours Starting Up Again in Boston

After a 2020 season in which business suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Boston Duck Tours will begin operating its famous duck boats again Thursday, coinciding with baseball's Opening Day

Paul Marotta/Getty Images

The duck boats are heading back to Boston's roads and waters.

Boston Duck Tours will kick off its 2021 season Thursday at 10 a.m., coinciding with Opening Day at Fenway Park.

The company said its tours would kick off from its locations at the Prudential Center, the New England Aquarium and the Museum of Science.

"It's been a hell of year to say the least," Boston Duck Tours CEO Cindy Brown said in a statement Wednesday. "While we have suffered greatly due to COVID, we are eager to get back to giving the best tour in Boston."

Brown added that the company is working to recover from losing 92% of its business after the coronavirus pandemic began.

The amphibious vehicles are a fixture in Boston, where they have carried New England's sports teams through rolling rallies to celebrate championships.

