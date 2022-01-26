Baker Tax Relief Plans Add Up To Nearly $700 Mil

The $48.5 billion budget Gov. Charlie Baker is proposing for fiscal 2023 pairs a modest increase in state spending with a total of $693 million in tax cuts.

Among other measures, Baker's eighth and final annual budget proposal seeks to double the allowable maximum for the senior circuit breaker property tax credit and increase the cap on deductions for rent payments from $3,000 to $5,000. It would also, according to the administration, double credits for dependent and child care and double the threshold at which the estate tax kicks in to $2 million.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Republican governor is also looking to raise the income level at which people are required to file taxes, a move the Executive Office of Administration of Finance says would affect about 234,000 low-income taxpayers and cost the state $41 million on an annualized basis.

Currently, Massachusetts residents must file an income tax return if they earn $8,000 as a single filer, $14,400 as a head of household, or $16,400 as joint filers, according to Baker's budget office. Baker's plan would raise the no-tax threshold to align with the federal level, bringing it to $12,400 for single filers, $18,650 for heads of households, and $24,800 for joint filers.

Baker teased the tax breaks in his Tuesday night State of the Commonwealth address, calling for the state to "invest in Massachusetts families" and "give them back some of the tax revenue they created through their hard work." House and Senate Democrats will put forward their own budget plans for next year this spring, and legislative leaders on Tuesday said they wanted to know more about Baker's tax relief ideas before weighing in on them.

Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito had also previously said they would seek a 2.7%, or $31.5 million, increase in unrestricted local aid in their administration's final budget.

The fiscal 2023 proposal will feature $5.989 billion in Chapter 70 aid to local schools, a figure that budget officials said includes an increase of $485 million to fund the next installment of the multi-year school finance reform known as the Student Opportunity Act.

There are no broad-based tax increases in Baker's budget. He detailed the bill in a 2 p.m. press conference.

Baker's budget secretary, Mike Heffernan, and legislative budget writers earlier this month agreed on a tax-revenue forecast of $36.9 billion in fiscal 2023, up 2.7% from the amount they now expect to collect this year. The projected tax haul would also mark a sharp slowdown in the explosive growth of tax receipts.

The Executive Office of Administration and Finance said the $48.5 billion Baker is proposing in spending and transfers lands half a percent above fiscal 2022 levels. A drop in spending at MassHealth, tied to the expected end of the federal public health emergency in April, largely offsets growth in other areas, the budget office said. Enrollment redeterminations are prohibited during the emergency.

Baker is also recommending a $250 million supplemental transfer to the pension fund, on top of the $3.744 billion transfer called for under the consensus revenue agreement announced earlier this month between Heffernan and Ways and Means chairs Rep. Aaron Michlewitz and Sen. Michael Rodrigues. The administration is projecting the state's stabilization fund balance will grow to $6.6 billion by the end of fiscal 2023.

Baker's budget contains $80 million for the Residential Assistance for Families in Transition program, $57 million for the HomeBASE housing program, $123 million to address sexual assault and domestic violence and more than $43 million for addiction prevention and treatment.

State finance officials said it also includes $78 million for re-entry and diversion programs, expands the Summer Nights youth programs offered in cities across the state, increases rates for the Senior Nutrition Program, and increases funding for foster parents.

On the policy front, outside sections would increase the per-pupil facilities component of charter school reimbursements, create a new, 24/7 behavioral health help line, and expand eligibility for the Medicare Savings Program.

Baker is also refiling outside sections that have failed to gain traction with the Legislature, including proposals to allow Lottery products to be purchased with debit cards and to allow MassHealth to directly negotiate rebate agreements for drugs not subject to the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program.