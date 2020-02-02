Bedford Police Need Help Finding Missing Woman

Bedford Police need help finding a 71-year-old woman who suffers from dementia that was reported missing Saturday.

Joyce Miller, 71, of Pennsylvania was reported missing after leaving a function located at Great Road. She is believed to have left the house between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Miller drives a sky blue 2013 Toyota Prius with a roof rack and Pennsylvania license plates. She is 5'5, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multicolored vest, orange turtleneck and black pants, police said.