Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
State House

Bill Would Require Schools to Offer Free Menstrual Products

By The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Massachusetts State House 2017
necn

A bill making its way through the Massachusetts Statehouse would require schools to provide free disposable menstrual products to students.

The bill would require that the products be available in school restrooms in a way that doesn't stigmatize students. The bill has received the backing of the Legislature's Education Committee but has yet to come up for a vote in either the Massachusetts House or Senate.

A handful of states, including New York and New Hampshire, have already passed laws requiring schools to provide free feminine hygiene products to students.

Massachusetts also exempts feminine hygiene products from the sales tax.

