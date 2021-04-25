Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
in-person learning

Boston K-8 Students Return to In-Person Learning Monday

Wednesday is the deadline for middle schools in Massachusetts to return to full in-person learning

By Nia Hamm

After a well deserved vacation week, given how hard schools have had it this past year, in-person learning is back in session in this week.

Some families used to the time to take their first trip in over a year, raising questions about who needs to be tested to prevent any post-break spike in COVID-19 cases.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Wednesday is the deadline for middle schools in Massachusetts to return to full in-person learning. Students in grades K-8 who opted for in-person learning will return to classrooms five days a week.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Weather forecast 34 mins ago

Wet Weather Returns Sunday

BOSTON 9 hours ago

1 Person Injured in Shooting in Boston

Some school districts in Massachusetts, including Boston will have students in grades K-8 returning to full in person learning Monday.

Medical experts are encouraging all families who traveled out of state during vacation week to get their kids tested as a precaution.

Massachusetts students less than 10 years old, people who are vaccinated and people who have traveled less than 24 hours do not need to be tested.

There are a number of school districts holding testing events this week, or doing pooled testing next week, to try to catch any cases that may have been missed.

Encouraged by Boston’s declining COVID-19 case numbers, Mayor Kim Janey is urging parents to give permission for their students to undergo COVID-19 testing in schools and for teens 16 and older to get vaccinated.

Boston is sending mobile vaccination teams to visit Mattapan, Dorchester and South Boston in the next few days. Massachusetts is expected to release its most up to date data on COVID-19 in schools on Thursday.

This article tagged under:

in-person learningBOSTONSCHOOLSCOVID-19 Massachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us