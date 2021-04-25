Boston K-8 Students Return to In-Person Learning Monday

After a well deserved vacation week, given how hard schools have had it this past year, in-person learning is back in session in this week.

Some families used to the time to take their first trip in over a year, raising questions about who needs to be tested to prevent any post-break spike in COVID-19 cases.

Wednesday is the deadline for middle schools in Massachusetts to return to full in-person learning. Students in grades K-8 who opted for in-person learning will return to classrooms five days a week.

Some school districts in Massachusetts, including Boston will have students in grades K-8 returning to full in person learning Monday.

Medical experts are encouraging all families who traveled out of state during vacation week to get their kids tested as a precaution.

Massachusetts students less than 10 years old, people who are vaccinated and people who have traveled less than 24 hours do not need to be tested.

There are a number of school districts holding testing events this week, or doing pooled testing next week, to try to catch any cases that may have been missed.

Encouraged by Boston’s declining COVID-19 case numbers, Mayor Kim Janey is urging parents to give permission for their students to undergo COVID-19 testing in schools and for teens 16 and older to get vaccinated.

Boston is sending mobile vaccination teams to visit Mattapan, Dorchester and South Boston in the next few days. Massachusetts is expected to release its most up to date data on COVID-19 in schools on Thursday.