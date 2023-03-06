Boston Middle School Student Hospitalized After Taking Edible

A Boston middle school student was taken to the hospital after taking what’s believed to be an edible Monday, according to a letter sent home to families.

According to a letter from Tobin School Principal Dr. Natasha Halfkenny, several middle school students ate what's believed to be an edible, or marijuana-infused food. The school nurse was called in to check the students. One of the students was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

School staff also called in Boston Public School Safety Service and Boston police.

Recreational marijuana is legal for adults 21 and over in the state, but it is illegal for anyone to have the drug on school grounds. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that edibles can make children sick.

School officials said school staff will be searching for any additional drugs on campus. Any students who bring drugs to school will face disciplinary action, the letter said.

“It’s brought to kids right now, it’s in the hands of these kids, and that shouldn’t, it shouldn’t be in anywhere around children," one parent told NBC10 Boston.

The district provided a statement Monday afternoon:

“We are deeply concerned about the recent reports of students ingesting edibles. We are encouraging parents, guardians, and caregivers to take an active role in helping us ensure our students are aware of the risks associated with consuming these products and that they understand the potential consequences, including the potential for serious health issues. We are grateful to our school staff and first responders for their quick work in getting our students seen by medical professionals as quickly as possible.”

No other details on where the students may have gotten the edible or their conditions were immediately available.