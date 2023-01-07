Local

Boston Police Looking for Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

15-year-old Kiara Montalvo was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday at the Boston Arts Academy, police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police have asked for the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl missing from Boston.

Kiara Montalvo was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday at her school, the Boston Arts Academy located at 174 Ipswich Street in Boston, police said.

Montalvo is described as 5'1" tall, approximately 130 pounds. Police say she was last seen wearing glasses, a black and purple "Beetlejuice" pajama shirt, black sweatpants and Converse shoes.

Anyone with information on Montalvo's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston Police Department detectives at 617-343-4275.

