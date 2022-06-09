Cape Cod House Fire Caused by Lightning Strike

A lightning strike is believed to have sparked a fire in a Cape Cod home on Thursday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m., firefighters in Dennis, Massachusetts, were called to a report of a house fire on Depot Street in the area of George's Way. When they arrived at the scene they said they saw heavy smoke pouring from a single-story wood-framed residence.

All of the residents were able to escape the home unharmed.

Firefighters were called in from several surrounding towns, including Brewster, Harwich and Yarmouth, to help extinguish the blaze and overhaul the building.

The cause remains under investigation, but initial indications are that it was caused by a lightning strike.

No firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

Traffic in the area was temporarily diverted and some roads closed as firefighters worked to put out the fire.