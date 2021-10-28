Local

Worcester

Crane Falls Over in Worcester, Causing Damage at 2 Homes

Aerial footage showed the crane had landed on two houses, and workers were on scene

By Asher Klein

A crane that tipped over onto a house in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
NBC10 Boston

A crane mounted to a truck fell over in Worcester, Massachusetts, Wednesday, but no one was seriously hurt.

The operator of the crane had minor injuries but didn't need to be taken to a hospital, according to the Worcester Fire Department.

The incident on Cumberland Street was called in to fire officials about 1:23 p.m. The crane tipped over after the truck sunk into the ground.

Aerial footage showed the crane had landed on two houses, and workers were on scene.

One house had extensive damage, and while no one was home at the time, its residents will likely be displaced, firefighters said. Another home only had electrical damage.

Fire crews were working to figure out how to get remove the crane from the house it had lodged in.

