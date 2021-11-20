Cyclist Dies in Salisbury Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Say

Police said a bicyclist died after being hit by a pickup truck in Salisbury, Massachusetts on Friday night.

Chief Thomas W. Fowler said that the fatal crash happened at around 11:16 p.m. on Folly Mill Road.

Salisbury Police said that Rebecca Bartczak, 39, of Amesbury, was on her bicycle and was hit by a passing pick-up truck carrying a small camper. Bartczak was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the small camper was dislodged after the crash. The driver of the pickup truck took off but the truck was located in Kensington, NH, by Hampton Falls police a half-hour later.

The case remains under investigation by the Salisbury Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, New Hampshire State Police and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone who may have information or who may have seen the crash is asked to contact Salisbury Police Sgt. Keith Forget, 978-465-3121.

