Deval Patrick Speaks to Congregation at Mattapan Church

Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick made an appearance at Sunday's service at Morning Star Baptist Church in Mattapan, telling the congregation that "the character of the country" is at stake in 2020.

The former Massachusetts governor spoke for about eight minutes, explaining why he's running for the White House.

The character of the candidate may be an issue in every election,” he said. "This time — this time — it's the character of the country."

Patrick, who earlier this month joined a crowded list of contenders for the Democratic nomination, has already faced hurdles. His campaign canceled an event at a Georgia college this week after only two people showed up.

"I do believe that we have the best chance in years to redeem and to fulfill all about the American character that can be, or should be, about justice and fairness."

Patrick, who didn’t take questions from reporters after the service, is expected to attend an event at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday.