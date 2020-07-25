Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Harvard University

‘Devil Worship' Graffiti Found on John Harvard Statue

The bronze sculpture, created in 1884, honors clergyman John Harvard, the university's first benefactor.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

One of the best-known landmarks on Harvard University's campus has been vandalized.

Someone used black spray paint to tag the base of the John Harvard statue in Harvard Yard with the words "DEVIL WORSHIP."

The bronze sculpture, created in 1884, honors clergyman John Harvard, the university's first benefactor.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON 39 mins ago

Cooling Centers in Boston Will Be Open During 3-Day Heat Emergency

south hampton 1 hour ago

19-Year-Old Mass. Man Killed in NH Motorcycle Crash

The vandalism was reported Saturday morning to the Harvard University Police Department, according to a university spokesperson who said it's a long-standing policy of campus police not to comment on open investigations.

The incident is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Harvard UniversityMassachusettsvandalismjohn harvard statue
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us