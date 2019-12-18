Driver Hurt by Falling Concrete on I-95 in Mass.

A driver was injured Wednesday afternoon when she was struck by fallen debris on Interstate 95 in Boxford, Massachusetts, according to state police.
Troopers responded to a call for a vehicle being struck by debris on the northbound side of the highway, near exit 53, at 2:45 p.m., police said.
When authorities arrived, they found that a vehicle driven by a 70-year-old woman had been struck by a piece of concrete, which smashed the windshield, according to police.
Massachusetts Department of Transporation officials are investigating if the debris fell from a nearby overpass, police said.
The driver suffered minor injuries in the incident.