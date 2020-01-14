Faneuil Hall Restaurant Re-opening Under New Name

Last summer, it was reported that a naming dispute had developed between two Boston restaurants, with the issue ultimately being settled and that one of the restaurants would be changing its name. Now we have learned what the new name will be.

According to a source (Geoff Wong), Zuma Tex-Mex Grill in Faneuil Hall is going to become Mezcala Tex-Mex Grill, with an events page indicating that a party called "Zuma: The Last Stand" will take place on January 31 and that Mezcala will debut the following day. The page mentions that no changes to its menu or ownership will be taking place, with the only change being its name, while saying "but oh what a party! It took 13 days to defeat the Texas rebels at the Alamo. They went down in a flame of glory and now we want to do the same, so come celebrate good-byes and NEW BEGINNINGS with us and be part of history." As reported earlier, the owners of Zuma Tex-Mex Grill filed a lawsuit against Zuma Boston, a high-end Japanese restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street in the Back Bay, and a Superior Court judge subsequently ruled in favor of the former. Several weeks later, it was reported that the dispute was settled "amicably" and that Zuma Tex-Mex Grill would go through a name change.

The address for Zuma Tex-Mex Grill (and what will soon be Mezcala Tex-Mex Grill) is 7 N Market Street, Boston, MA, 02109. Its website can be found at https://zumatexmexgrill.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

