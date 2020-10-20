Fire Destroys Plum Island Service Garage

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that burned through a car service garage on Plum Island on Tuesday.

Firefighters from the Newbury Fire Department first responded to the garage on Old Point Road shortly after 1p.m. after receiving multiple calls about an active fire.

Crews from Newburyport, Salisbury, Rowley, Amesbury, West Newbury and Georgetown also responded to the fire.

Newbury Fire says the fire was knocked down before it could spread to the house located on the property.

No one was hurt in the blaze.