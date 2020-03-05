Local
Lady Gaga

Little Monsters, Meet the Green Monster: Lady Gaga Announces Fenway Park Show

The pop star, who currently has a residency in Las Vegas, will play a Boston show on Aug. 5

By Josh Sullivan

HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 05: Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Little Monsters, meet the Green Monster.

Lady Gaga is going on tour again, and she's coming to Boston's Fenway Park on Aug. 5.

The star posted a list of dates for her Chromatica Ball tour on her Instagram page Wednesday night. Boston was listed as the first of just four shows in the U.S. Gaga will play over the summer.

Wrigley Field in Chicago, the Rogers Centre in Toronto and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey were the other stops listed on the tour.

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, will also play shows in Paris and London. She currently has a residency at Las Vegas' Park Theater.

View this post on Instagram

LADY GAGA THE CHROMATICA BALL

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Presale tickets go on sale through Live Nation on March 13. General tickets go on sale March 16.

