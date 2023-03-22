Man Accused of Swiping Servers' Tips From Brookline Tavern

Police in Brookline, Massachusetts, say they have figured out the identity of a man that's been accused of stealing tips from wait staff at a tavern over the holiday weekend.

Now, officers are preparing an arrest warrant to charge the 63-year-old suspect.

Police got a call at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday from Grainne O'Malley's Tavern, reporting that an older man stole money from the restaurant.

Surveillance footage allegedly showed a man taking a check book containing tips from the wait station, which was later found in the bathroom missing around $200, police said.

An investigation was launched, and the man the suspect was identified, although police have not appeared to publicly name him.