BOSTON

Man Arrested in Stabbing at Seaport District

A Boston man is under arrest for allegedly stabbing another person in the neck in the city's Seaport District on Friday night.

Boston Police responded to the King's bowling alley on Seaport Boulevard shortly after 8:20p.m. and found a man suffering from a laceration to his neck. The man reportedly told police he was attacked from behind and bystanders helped to free the man and disarm the suspect, who fled the scene.

Police found the suspect -- whom they've identified as 20-year-old Dorian Jenkins -- in a nearby parking garage where he was arrested.

Jenkins is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He's expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

