Police: Man Shot in NH Bar During Argument

An investigation is underway in Manchester, New Hampshire after police say a man was shot during an argument in a local bar.

Police patrolling the area of Elm Street and Lowell Street were called over to the alleyway behind the Cheers and Beers bar where they found a man who had been shot.

Authorities say the 29-year-old man was shot inside the establishment after an argument.

No suspects have been named and no arrests have been made. Authorities are asking that anyone with information on the incident contact Manchester Police.