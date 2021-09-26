Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Police: Man Shot in NH Bar During Argument

An investigation is underway in Manchester, New Hampshire after police say a man was shot during an argument in a local bar

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

An investigation is underway in Manchester, New Hampshire after police say a man was shot during an argument in a local bar.

Police patrolling the area of Elm Street and Lowell Street were called over to the alleyway behind the Cheers and Beers bar where they found a man who had been shot.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Authorities say the 29-year-old man was shot inside the establishment after an argument.

No suspects have been named and no arrests have been made. Authorities are asking that anyone with information on the incident contact Manchester Police.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireMANCHESTER
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us