BOSTON

Man Sought in Attempted Kidnapping in Boston

By Oscar Margain

Boston Police

Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping in Boston.

A woman was on her way to Tufts Medical Center downtown around 5:30 a.m. Thursday when police say a man walked up behind her and tried to kidnap her.

The Boston Police Department released an image of a suspect they are looking to identify.

The man is accused of placing his hands on the victim's face and dragging her toward a nearby alley. She told police she screamed for help and fought her attacker until breaking free.

The man then fled the area, police said.

The victim suffered minor injures during the struggle, but declined medical attention, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4248 or leave a tip anonymously by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting "TIP" to 27463.

