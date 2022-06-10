Bullet Found in Bathroom at Milton Middle School Prompts Lockdown

A middle school in Milton, Massachusetts, was on lockdown Friday morning after a live bullet was found in the bathroom, officials said.

A teacher at Pierce Middle School found the bullet, from a 9mm gun, about 10 a.m., according to the Milton Police Department. It noted there was no active threat at the school.

Police dogs from Quincy and Boston were helping to conduct a sweep of the school while it was on lockdown.

School officials asked parents and guardians not to come to the school, since they would not be allowed into the building.

NBC Boston has reached out to the Milton schools superintendent for more information.

On Monday, a bullet casing was found on the grounds of an elementary school in Whitman, about 15 miles south of Milton. The casing was found to be old and didn't disrupt the school day.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.