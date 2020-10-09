Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
POLICE

Milton Police Officer on Leave for Off-Duty Incident

Investigations are underway into accusations about a Milton police officer's conduct

By Mary Markos

BOST_000000010700738
NBC Boston

A Milton police officer is on leave and under investigation for an incident that happened off-duty.

Milton police said they received a report about something the officer did in another community but did not provide any further detail.

Officials notified the Department of Children and Families and the local police department where the incident occurred. Both are undergoing independent investigations, according to the Milton Police Department, which is also conducting an internal probe.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Local

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Worcester Fall Sports Delayed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Boston Teachers Union 2 hours ago

Boston Teachers Union to Ask Court Friday to Stop in-Person Learning

This article tagged under:

POLICEpolice officerInvestigationmiltonMilton Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us