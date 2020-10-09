Milton Police Officer on Leave for Off-Duty Incident

A Milton police officer is on leave and under investigation for an incident that happened off-duty.
Milton police said they received a report about something the officer did in another community but did not provide any further detail.
Officials notified the Department of Children and Families and the local police department where the incident occurred. Both are undergoing independent investigations, according to the Milton Police Department, which is also conducting an internal probe.
Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.