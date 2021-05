An overnight fire tore through a home in Norwood, Massachusetts on Monday.

Fire crews responded to the home on Rock Street around 2:30a.m. and found the home engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to knock down the 2-alarm fire.

No one was hurt in the blaze, according to the Norwood Fire Department.

No were on the cause of the fire.