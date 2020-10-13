Local

Person Dies in Sturbridge Single-Car Crash

Sturbridge firefighters and EMS determined the victim died from injuries suffered in the crash Monday night

By Mary Markos

A person died in a car crash Monday night on Route 84 eastbound in Sturbridge, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The single-car crash was reported around 10:15 p.m. Monday. Troopers found the driver trapped in the car. Sturbridge firefighters and EMS determined the victim died from injuries suffered in the crash. 

The crash is still under investigation by Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section. 

Nothing further information was immediately available.

